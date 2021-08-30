Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Down 30.8% in August

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the July 29th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. 11,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.98. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $248.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

