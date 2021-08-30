NetEase (NTES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NTES stock opened at $92.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

