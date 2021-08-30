Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,035,600 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 29th total of 1,638,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,066,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NLST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Get Netlist alerts:

NLST traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 650,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,755. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Netlist had a return on equity of 202.56% and a net margin of 19.67%. Research analysts forecast that Netlist will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.