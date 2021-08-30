New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 23,482 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of WEX worth $14,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 658,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $184.18 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

