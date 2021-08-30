New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.36 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UHS opened at $156.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.41.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

