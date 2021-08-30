New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

NYSE WSM opened at $183.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

