Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NHNKY opened at $17.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of -0.54. Nihon Kohden has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

