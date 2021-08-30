Nitin N. Kumbhani Sells 10,000 Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$103,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,475,800.

Nitin N. Kumbhani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 1,300 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$13,650.00.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.38 on Monday. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.61.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

