Nord/LB Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €67.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.36 ($82.77).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €60.00 ($70.59) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 27.70.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

