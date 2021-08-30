Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $698,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 139.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2,922.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.