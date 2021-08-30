North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,430. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $61.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd owned about 0.07% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

