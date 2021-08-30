Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.42 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $113,983. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

