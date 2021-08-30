Northeast Investment Management Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,644,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.30. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

