NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Update

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the July 29th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUVSF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

