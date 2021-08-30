O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 248 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD opened at $82.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

