O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 488 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $781,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,726 shares in the company, valued at $68,266,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $285.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

