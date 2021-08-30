O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $32.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

