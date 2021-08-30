O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 199,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 424,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,885,000 after purchasing an additional 92,722 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 71,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 33.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 7.9% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 45,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $273.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $194.04 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

