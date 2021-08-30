O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $923,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,326,000 after buying an additional 2,856,326 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

