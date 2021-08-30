O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $90.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

