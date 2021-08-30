O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock worth $1,798,085 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEK stock opened at $141.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

