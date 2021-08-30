O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 6,765 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 207,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 116,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.79. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

