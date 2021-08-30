O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $1,854,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $291,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MXIM stock opened at $103.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $108.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

