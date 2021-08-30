Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend by 126.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $289.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.51. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.