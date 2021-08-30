On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) versus Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Head-To-Head Review

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -90.42% -159.34% -35.63% Sumco 8.27% 6.94% 4.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares On Track Innovations and Sumco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $12.74 million 1.01 -$6.13 million N/A N/A Sumco $2.73 billion 2.12 $246.43 million $1.64 24.38

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for On Track Innovations and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Sumco beats On Track Innovations on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

