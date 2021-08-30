Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $60.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities increased their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 198.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 63.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.67. 9,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,018. Open Text has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

