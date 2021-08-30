Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,691 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 334.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign stock opened at $300.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of -278.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

