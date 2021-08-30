Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 142.9% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO opened at $2,067.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,943.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $129,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,287 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.