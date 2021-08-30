Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $254.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.31 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

