Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $66.07 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

