Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,305 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

