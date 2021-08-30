Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,651 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STL stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

