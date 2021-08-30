Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 46,348 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 446.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,348 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 733.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 637.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 126,408 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.