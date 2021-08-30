Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

CSIQ stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.