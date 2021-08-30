Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.07.

LH stock opened at $300.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $171.18 and a 12 month high of $307.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.