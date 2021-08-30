Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,440 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.