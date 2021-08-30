Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 43.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.41. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.