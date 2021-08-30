Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,629 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $57.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

