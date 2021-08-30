Oppenheimer Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $290.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.15. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.