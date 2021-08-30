Oppenheimer Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$101.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.81.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$81.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$25.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.52. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.83.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.06%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

