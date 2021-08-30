Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 4.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 78.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 82,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761,347. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.34. The company has a market cap of $250.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

