Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.00

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $128.87, with a volume of 7731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $22.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio is 189.06%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.