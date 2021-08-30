Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 6,113 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 291,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,256,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,547 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

