Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.24% of Valmont Industries worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $135,442,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 379.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $56,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $40,384,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,599,000 after buying an additional 149,318 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.16. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.36 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

