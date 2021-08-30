Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $564.14. 77,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

