Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 38,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,101. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

