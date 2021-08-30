Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $416.03. 193,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,120. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $414.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

