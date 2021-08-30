Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,806 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,135. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.