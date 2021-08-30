Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ORVMF stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Orvana Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp. engages in the evaluation, development and mining of precious and base metal deposits. Its properties include El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine, and Don Mario Mine. The company was founded on May 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

