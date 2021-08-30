PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $29,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

Shares of PCAR opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.